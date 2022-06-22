Hudson junior Lacie Lilyquist has been named to the 2022 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-District 1 Large School First Team and received honorable mention to the WFSCA All-State team, while sophomore teammate Evelyn Wolfgram and New Richmond sophomore Kennedy Joachim have received All-District Honorable Mention.
All three players were previously named to the 2022 All-Big Rivers Conference First Team.
Lilyquist led the BRC in doubles this season with seven, while batting .425 with a .750 slugging percentage, two home runs and 11 RBI.
Wolfgram batted .488 in BRC play with 17 runs scored, 10 RBI and seven stolen bases, while Joachim was one of the top pitchers in the BRC, leading the conference with 10 wins while posting a 0.91 earned run average with 100 strikeouts in 61 ⅓-innings of work.
New Richmond finished second in the BRC in its first season in the conference since 2001 with a record of 11-3 (20-4 overall), while Hudson was third at 10-4 (13-6 overall).
