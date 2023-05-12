Hudson scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings and that was enough as pitcher Lauren Ledbury held Rice Lake to just one unearned run in a 3-1 victory over the Warriors Thursday afternoon in Hudson.
Ledbury scattered four hits over seven innings and didn’t walk a batter while recording seven strikeouts.
Hudson took a 1-0 lead in the first on a leadoff double by Brynn Hayes and an RBI single by Anya Weiler. They added a run in the second when Maddie Schwab reached on an error and eventually scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Taylar Jones.
A two-out double by Jones in the fourth plated Addie Aune, who had led off the inning with a single, to extend Hudson’s lead to 3-0.
Aune had two of the Raiders’ six hits in the win.
The victory gave the Raiders a series sweep of the Warriors and boosted them to 7-5 in Big Rivers Conference play, 8-7 overall. They’ll compete in a quad in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
