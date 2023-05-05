Hudson scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth for a 3-2 victory over Menomonie Tuesday at home, before holding on for a 6-5 win over the Mustangs Thursday in Menomonie.
The pair of victories evened the Raiders Big Rivers Conference record at 5-5 and moved them to 5-6 overall heading into a pair of games at the Prescott Tournament Saturday.
Thursday’s game in Menomonie saw Addie Aune and Kat Ybarra both go deep to help the Raiders open up a 6-1 seventh-inning lead before the Mustangs scored four unearned runs in their final at-bat to make the final 6-5.
Hudson took a 2-0 lead in the second on a two-run single by Evelyn Wolfgram and was clinging to a 2-1 lead until Aune smacked a two-out solo home run in the sixth. Ella Brooks followed with a double and scored on a base hit by Maddie Schwab to extend the margin to 4-1.
Ybarra hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh that proved to be the difference as the Mustangs scored four unearned runs– all with two outs– in the bottom of the inning to make the final 6-5.
Ybarra, Aune, Schwab and Mel Susa had two hits each as the Raiders outhit the Mustangs 11-5. Lauren Ledbury went the distance in the circle, striking out two and walking three. All five of Menomonie’s runs were unearned.
Two days earlier in Hudson, the Raiders scored the go-ahead run on a squeeze bunt in the bottom of the sixth and turned a game-ending double play in the seventh in a 3-2 win over the Mustangs.
Tied 2-2, Lacie Lilyquist led off the bottom of the sixth with a double, moved to third on a groundout by Kaylee Hayes, and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Schwab.
Menomonie got a lead-off bunt single in the seventh, and after a force out at second, Lilyquist fielded a grounder up the middle, stepped on second and threw to Brooks at first base for a game-ending double play.
The Raiders trailed 1-0 through four innings before Ledbury and Wolfgram had back-to-back singles in the fifth and moved up a base on an error. Ledbury scored on a groundout by Brynn Hayes and Wolfgram scored on a sac fly by Ybarra to give Hudson a 2-1 lead, before the Mustangs tied it up in the top of the sixth.
Aune pitched the first three innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Brooks earned the win in relief, allowing one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk, before Kaylee Hayes worked a scoreless seventh to pick up the save.
