Hudson held the lead on three different occasions, including 5-4 in the top of the sixth, before Eau Claire Memorial scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to defeat the Raiders, 6-5, in their Big Rivers Conference finale Thursday in Eau Claire.
The Raiders took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second on a two-run triple by Ella Brooks and an RBI double by Evelyn Wolfgram.
Lacie Lilyquist’s solo home run in the top of the third put Hudson up 4-3, and Brynn Hayes singled and scored on a passed ball in the sixth to give Hudson a 5-4 lead. But Memorial got a lead-off single, a two-out RBI double to tie the score, and a single to drive in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the inning.
Lilyquist finished with two hits in the game while Lauren Ledbury took the loss in the circle, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 5.2 innings.
The loss gives the Raiders a final conference record of 8-6 and dropped them to 11-8 overall. They’ll wrap up the regular season at home with a nonconference game Friday at 5 p.m. against Superior before opening WIAA Division 1 regional play as a No. 8 seed against No. 9 River Falls Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Hudson. The winner of that game will face top-seeded Superior in a regional final Thursday May 25, in Superior.
