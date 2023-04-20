New Richmond Tigers

The New Richmond softball team found itself down a run before its first at-bat before making quick work of the Old Abes in an 11-1 mercy-rule victory Tuesday afternoon in New Richmond.

The Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first, scored two more in the second and broke the game open with six runs in the third before making the final 11-1 in the fourth.

Bella Baillargeon had three RBI, including a two-run single in the sixth, while Brooklyn Swanepoel and Amelia Brinkman had two hits and two RBI each. Brier Blietz doubled and drove in two runs and Catelyn Swanepoel was 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored while Gingerann Lucas had a pair of singles.

Head coach Lynzi Knudtson said the Tigers showed good discipline in the batter’s box.

“I’m proud of our hitters,” she said. “They picked good pitches and hit the ball where it was pitched.”

Catelyn Swanepoel earned the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings of work.

“She did a great job,” Knudtson said. “You would never know if she is struggling in the circle. She is all business and she is going to get the job done. The defense behind her was phenomenal tonight and we got out of the game with no errors.”

The victory kept the Tigers undefeated in Big Rivers Conference play at 3-0 (3-1 overall). The two teams will meet again Friday in Eau Claire.

