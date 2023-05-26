After pulling out a 2-0 victory over No. 11 seed Marshfield in a Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at home, the sixth-seeded New Richmond softball team couldn’t get past Big Rivers Conference champion and No. 3 seed Chippewa Falls in Thursday’s regional final, dropping an 8-4 decision in Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa Falls scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second and led 7-0 before Brier Blietz put the Tigers on the board with a solo homer in the top of the fourth. Catelynn Swanepoel doubled in a run in the fifth and Kylie Kieffer hit a two-run homer in the sixth to make it a 7-4 game but that’s as close as the Tigers could get.
Swanepoel and Bella Baillargeon had two hits each while Kennedy Joachim took the loss in the circle, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Two days earlier in the regional semifinal against Marshfield, Joachim struck out five and allowed five hits in a complete game 2-0 victory.
Both New Richmond runs came in similar fashion in the third and fifth innings, with Brooklyn Swanepoel singling, moving to second on sacrifice bunts by Catelynn Swanepoel and scoring on singles by Blietz.
The Tigers finished the season with a record of 12-7.
