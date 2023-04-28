After combining for 23 runs in the first game of their Big Rivers Conference series two days earlier in Hudson, Thursday’s rematch between Hudson and New Richmond in New Richmond was a much lower scoring affair.
And despite being outhit 9-6 by the Raiders, the Tigers took advantage of three Raider errors that led to three unearned runs that provided the difference in a 6-3 Tiger victory to keep them undefeated in BRC play at 6-0 (6-1 overall).
Hudson outhit New Richmond 9-6 but left nine runners on base while the Tigers took advantage of their opportunities and left just two runners stranded.
“Our hitters continued to be disciplined during their at bats, and aggressive on the bases,” Tiger coach Lynzi Knudtson said.
New Richmond jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Catelynn Swanepoel and an RBI groundout by Bella Baillargeon.
All three of Hudson’s runs came in the top of the third to take a 3-2 lead. Kat Ybarra and Lacy Lilyquist drew back-to-back walks and both scored on a double to center by Anya Weiler before Weiler scored on a base hit by Addie Aune.
But the lead was short-lived as the Tigers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good. After loading the bases on back-to-back walks to Maddie Gafner and Brooklyn Swanepoel and a single by Caitlyn Swanepoel, Brier Blietz was hit by a pitch to force in the tying run and Maddie Brinkman drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice.
The Tigers picked up single runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Brooklyn Swanepoel and an RBI groundout by Baillargeon following a pair of Raider errors to make the final 6-3.
Brooklyn Swanepoel and Cailtyln Swanepoel both had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI for New Richmond while Baillargeon drove in a pair of runs.
The Swanepoel sisters also teamed up in the circle, with Caitlyn working the first three innings to earn the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks, and Brooklyn pitching four innings of scoreless ball to earn the save.
“I’m proud of how the girls came out tonight after the game on Tuesday,” Knudtson said. “The girls brought everything we practiced yesterday to the game tonight. We looked confident and prepared. And Catelyn and Brooklyn continue to be a great duo for us in the circle. They compliment each other well.”
Weiler doubled twice and drove in two runs for Hudson and Mel Susa had three hits, including a double, while Lilyquist singled twice.
Aune pitched the first two innings and took the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits with one strikeout and one walk.
New Richmond will host Chippewa Falls Tuesday, May 2, and visit Chippewa Falls Thursday, May 4, while Hudson (3-5, 3-6) will play Menomonie Tuesday at home and Thursday on the road.
