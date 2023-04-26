It was a slugfest in Hudson Tuesday afternoon. And in the end New Richmond was left standing with a 12-11 victory to remain undefeated in Big Rivers Conference play.
The Tigers scored nine of their 12 runs in the final three innings, including the tying and go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh after Hudson had scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to take an 11-10 lead.
The Tigers loaded the bases in the top of the seventh on a single by Maddie Gafner, a walk to Brooklyn Swanepoel and an intentional walk to Brier Blietz. Gafner scored the tying run on a wild pitch before Kylie Kieffer drove in her third run of the game with a single to give the Tigers the 12-11 win.
The Raiders jumped out to a 4-0 lead on a three-run homer by Anya Weiler in the first inning and an RBI single by Addie Aune in the third. Weiler would finish 4-for-4 with seven RBI for Hudson.
The Tigers made it a 4-3 game in the top of the fourth on a run-scoring single by Kieffer and a two-run double by Ginger Lucas, but the Raiders widened the gap to 7-3 with three runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Weiler.
That’s when the runs really started flowing, beginning with a six-run top of the fifth by New Richmond to take a 9-7 lead. Brier Blietz and Kieffer drove in a run apiece in the inning while the Tigers scored three more runs on a Hudson error.
Blietz doubled and scored on an error in the top of the sixth to push the gap to 10-7, but Hudson regained the lead with four runs in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single by Weiler, a sac fly by Aune, and an RBI single by Mel Susa.
After New Richmond scored twice in the top of the seventh, Hudson got a two-out single from Brynn Hayes in the bottom of the inning but Swanepoel, the Tigers’ third pitcher of the game, got a pop out to preserve the 12-11 win.
Blietz finished 3-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI and three runs scored for New Richmond while Kieffer and Lucas had two hits and three RBI each. Catelyn Swanepoel pitched the first four innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits with one strikeout and three walks. Kennedy Joachim worked the next two innings and was credited with the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts, before Brooklyn Swanepoel pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
Kat Ybarra added two hits and an RBI for Hudson while Lacie Lilyqist doubled, walked three times and scored three runs.
Ella Brooks was tagged with the pitching loss, allowing three runs, two earned on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks in 2 ⅔-innings. Weiler started in the circle and worked the first four innings, giving up three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
New Richmond improved to 5-0 in BRC play (5-1 overall), while Hudson slipped to 3-4 (3-5). The two teams will meet again Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in New Richmond.
