New Richmond scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings, ending the game with a two-out RBI single by Alyssa Dewitt in the bottom of the fifth, to defeat River Falls 11-1 in the first game of a two-game Big Rivers Conference series in New Richmond Tuesday.
Dewitt’s walk-off single was her third hit of the game, while Ginger Lucas had two hits and an RBI, Brier Blietz had a two-run double and Bella Baillargeon singled in a run. New Richmond finished with 10 hits while the Wildcats committed seven errors in the field.
River Falls’ lone run came in the top of the second on back-to-back walks to Alexis Ralston and Ali Laube, a sacrifice bunt by Ava Larsen, and a sac bunt by Jorgia Bengtson that scored Ralston.
River Falls had just three hits in the game– singles by Bengston, Jordan Torrez and Avery Amidon.
Kennedy Joachim worked the first inning for the Tigers in the circle, allowing one hit while striking out three. Brooklyn Swanepoel went the rest of the way, giving up one run on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Laube went the distance for River Falls, allowing 11 runs but just three earned on 10 hits with five walks and a strikeout.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday in River Falls at 5 p.m. at UW-River Falls’ Perkins Stadium.
