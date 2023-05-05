Hayley Settem struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter while throwing a no-hitter in Somerset’s 10-0 victory over Amery Thursday to give the Spartans a series sweep of the Warriors. Two days earlier the Spartans defeated the Warriors 17-4 in five innings.
Somerset broke Thursday’s game open with six runs in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead before scoring two more in the fourth.
Kendra Pritchett tripled in a pair of runs and Tori Eichten had an RBI triple while McKenna Burger had two hits and an RBI and Victoria Gomez drove in two runs.
Tuesday at Amery, the Spartans banged out 18 hits and scored 11 runs in the fifth inning in a 17-4 win over the Warriors.
Gomez doubled three times, homered and drove in six runs and Riley Donahue was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI while Burger contributed four hits, including two doubles and a triple. Settem, Eichten and Natalie Hansen drove in two runs each while Sophie Johnson had two hits, including a double.
Settem struck out 13 while allowing one earned run on four hits to earn the pitching victory.
The Spartans, now 5-8 overall, 4-6 in Middle Border Conference play, will host River Falls in a nonconference game Monday and host Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday before visiting the Blackhawks on Thursday. Friday they’ll visit Osceola for a make-up game before hosting another make-up game with the Chieftains as part of their home triangular Saturday at 10 a.m.
