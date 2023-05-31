Hayley Settem carried a no-hitter through six innings and Kendra Pritchett drove in two runs and scored another in fifth-seeded Somerset’s 6-0 victory over No. 2 St. Croix Falls in a Division 3 Section 1 semifinal Tuesday in St. Croix Falls.
The victory puts the Spartans in the sectional title game for the first time in school where they will face Middle Border Conference foe Prescott Thursday at 4 p.m. at Islander Park in Cumberland. The Cardinals are the No. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket and defeated No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville, 6-5, Tuesday at advance. Prescott swept Somerset in MBC play this season.
Tuesday in St. Croix Falls, Pritchett opened the scoring with an RBI sacrifice fly in the second before singling in a run and scoring on a passed ball in the fourth to stake the Spartans to a 3-0 lead. The Spartans scored three more times in the sixth on an RBI by Tori Eichten and two by Natalie Hansen to make it a 6-0 game.
Settem didn’t allow a hit through the first six innings before giving up a single in the seventh, but Spartan catcher Lauren Hauger threw out the Saints’ base runner trying to steal to end the game.
Settem finished with 13 strikeouts in her one-hit shutout.
The winner of Thursday’s sectional final between Somerset and Prescott will advance to the WIAA Division 3 State Tournament Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.