Fifth-seeded Somerset knocked off No. 1 seed Northwestern in a Division 3 regional final in Brule Thursday, while No. 3 seed St. Croix Central held off No. 2 Hayward on the road to claim a Division 2 regional title.
Somerset’s Hayley Settem had three of the Spartans’ eight hits against Northwestern and drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. Settem also went the distance in the circle, allowing one unearned run on six hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks.
The Spartans, now 9-12, will face No. 2 seed St. Croix Falls (14-11) in a Division 3 sectional semifinal Tuesday in St. Croix Falls. Baldwin-Woodville (18-4) and Prescott (20-5) will meet in the other semifinal with the winners advancing to the Division 3 sectional title game Thursday, June 1, in Cumberland.
In the Division 2 regional semifinal in Hayward, St. Croix Central scored three runs in the top of the second on an RBI single by Laney Klinger and a two-run single by Izzy Sabelko.
Hayward scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 4-2 game, but the Panthers got a crucial run in the top of the fifth when Grace Delander reached on a two-out error and scored on a single by Maddie Rydberg. Hayward made it a 4-3 game in the bottom of the inning but that’s as close as they could get.
Klinger and Delander had two hits each in the win while Rydberg went the distance in the circle, allowing one earned run on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
The Panthers, now 13-9, will host fourth-seeded Rice Lake (8-16) in a Division 2 sectional semifinal Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Hammond. Medford and New London will face each other on the other side of the bracket with the winners advancing to the Division 2 sectional title game Thursday, June 1, in Mosinee.
