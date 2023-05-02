Faith Bonse drove in five runs, Morgan Barker homered, and Maddie Rydberg tossed a four-inning no-hitter as St. Croix Central routed Amery 20-0 for its fifth straight victory Monday afternoon in Amery.
The Panthers scored eight runs in the top of the first inning, two more in the second and 10 in the fourth before Rydberg retired the Warriors in order in the bottom of the fourth to end the game by the 10-run mercy rule.
Barker hit a two-run home run during the Panthers’ eight-run first inning while Bonse singled four times while driving in five runs. Rydberg helped herself with three hits, including a double, and two RBI and Chloe Peterson had three hits and two RBI while Maddie Dull singled twice and drove in two runs.
Lucy Mansell contributed two hits and one RBI and Izzy Sabelko and Carlee Lyon drove in a run apiece while Gracie Delander had a double.
Rydberg struck out three and walked two in the four-inning no-hitter.
The Panthers, now 6-4 overall, 5-3 in the Middle Border Conference, will visit Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday before hosting the Blackhawks Thursday.
