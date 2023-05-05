Two days after managing just two hits in a 15-0 loss to Baldwin-Woodville in Baldwin, St. Croix Central scored six runs on 10 hits in a 6-1 victory Thursday at home to earn a series split with the Blackhawks.
The Panthers scored all six of their runs in the first three innings, beginning with an RBI single by Faith Bonse in the bottom of the first. Izzy Sabelko had a two-run single in the second before Lucy Mansell doubled in a pair of runs and scored on a passed ball in the third.
Maddie Rydberg earned the complete game win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on five hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Grace Delander had three hits in the victory and Sabelko and Mansell had two each while Rydberg helped herself with a double.
Two days earlier at Baldwin, Morgan Barker singled and doubled but those were the only Panther hits in a 15-0, four-inning loss to the Blackhawks.
The Panthers started the week with a 20-0 mercy-rule victory over Amery last Monday as Bonse drove in five runs, Barker homered, and Rydberg held the Warriors hitless.
Central scored eight runs in the top of the first inning, two more in the second and 10 in the fourth before Rydberg retired the Warriors in order in the bottom of the fourth to end the game by the 10-run mercy rule.
Barker hit a two-run home run during the Panthers’ eight-run first inning while Bonse singled four times while driving in five runs. Rydberg helped herself with three hits, including a double, and two RBI and Chloe Peterson had three hits and two RBI while Maddie Dull singled twice and drove in two runs.
Rydberg struck out three and walked two in the four-inning no-hitter.
The Panthers, now 7-5 overall, 6-4 in the Middle Border Conference, will host a doubleheader with Prescott (10-4, 8-2) Monday before a home-and-home series with Osceola (1-9, 0-9)– Tuesday at home and Thursday in Osceola.
