St. Croix Central scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 12-0 Middle Border Conference victory over Osceola Tuesday in Hammond.
Gracie Delander, Maddie Rydberg and Lucy Mansell all had RBI singles in the first, and leadoff hitter Grace Melstrom drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in her second at-bat of the inning to stake the Panthers to a 7-0 lead. Izzy Sabelko led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run and the Panthers were off and running, eventually scoring 12 runs on 10 hits in the five-inning win.
Delander finished with two hits and three RBI and Ryderg had two hits and two RBI while Carlee Lyon and Maddie Dull contributed an RBI each.
Melstrom held Osceola to just two hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out five to earn the pitching victory.
The two teams will meet again Thursday in Osceola.
