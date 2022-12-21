Somerset overcame a late St. Croix Falls charge to force overtime before outscoring the Saints 10-3 in the extra session and post a 73-66 nonconference victory Tuesday night at home.
The Spartans led 56-42 with six minutes remaining but St. Croix Falls hit a three with under a minute remaining to tie the score 61-61. Caymen Gebheim scored a bucket down low with 20 seconds remaining to put the Spartans up by two, but the Saints scored on a contested layup with five seconds left to force overtime.
St. Croix Falls hit a three to open overtime before Dylan Leccia made a layup and free throw with 2:22 remaining to give the Spartans the lead for good, 69-66.
The game was back and forth in the first half, with Somerset taking a 16-8 lead and St. Croix Falls leading 19-18 before Somerset took a 29-25 lead into the break.
Leccia finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win while Gebheim posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds while coming up with three steals. Kane Donnelly contributed 10 points and five boards while Caeden Kreibich had seven points, five rebounds and a team-high seven assists.
Somerset, now 4-4 overall, is scheduled to host Spring Valley Thursday night.
