The Somerset boys soccer team clinched at least a share of its second Middle Border Conference title in school history with a 4-0 victory over St. Croix Central Monday night in Hammond.
The Spartans will look to win the conference title outright when they host Osceola Thursday at 5 p.m. Somerset’s only other MBC title came in 2013.
The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute against Central when a cross by Conrad Webb deflected off a Panther player. Webb headed in a corner kick from Nolan Harty in the 33rd minute, and Ayden Grover scored off a pass from Xavier Roll five minutes later to put Somerset up 3-0 at the break.
Jackson Galloway finished the scoring four minutes into the second half off a free kick by Shawn Vensland.
The Spartans improved to 8-1 in conference play, 11-2 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.