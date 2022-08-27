The Northwestern Tigers are a state-ranked football team packed with seniors, but Somerset took a 12-6 lead over Northwestern in the first quarter of Friday’s road game.
The Spartans tried heartily but they couldn’t match the experience and firepower that Northwestern fields and the Tigers pulled away for a 49-28 non-conference win.
Somerset begins its Middle Border Conference schedule this Friday. That’s when the Spartans will host Baldwin-Woodville, which is coming off a 45-15 win against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.
Somerset did some things well at Northwestern, but the Spartans simply got worn down by a more experienced team. Somerset coach Joe Hutter said Northwestern carries 17 seniors, 16 who are starters. He said facing such a quality opponent is what the Spartans needed.
“That’s a team that would do well in our league. We saw a little of everything. We learned about what we can do,” Hutter said.
The start of the game couldn’t have gone better for the Spartans. Somerset’s defense stopped the Tigers on downs at the Northwestern 44. Somerset scored on its first play with the ball. Running back Caymen Gebheim burst through a hole and raced 44 yards for the touchdown.
“It’s something we had in the playbook. We blocked it extremely well,” Hutter said of the scoring play.
Northwestern answered by using its passing game to move quickly upfield for the tying score. Somerset struggled all night to cover 6-foot, 6-inch tight end Jase Nelson, who caught seven passes for 102 yards. Nelson tied the score on a 22-yard pass play.
Somerset featured senior Andy Rojas on its next drive. Rojas caught a bubble screen pass for 31 yard to take the ball into Northwestern territory. Somerset lined up Rojas several times at quarterback in the wildcat formation. With 2:44 left in the first quarter, he ran out of this formation, getting to the left edge for an 18-yard touchdown.
It took two minutes for Northwestern to match that score. The Tigers passed at will, scoring on a one-yard rollout pass.
The second quarter opened with Somerset getting a big defensive play from sophomore Jack Krier. Krier intercepted a pass and returned it to the Northwestern 27. A penalty bogged down the Somerset offense and the Spartans gave the ball back on downs. Moments later, Northwestern fumbled and the Spartans recovered at their own 36. Tiger quarterback Luke Sedin scrambled for 46 yards to set up a short touchdown, making the margin 21-12 with 1:23 left in the half.
The Spartans then committed a major mistake, fumbling the ball right back to the Tigers. On the final play of the half, Sedin scored on a rollout, making the margin 27-12 at the break.
Somerset was pinned deep in its territory to open the second half. After an exchange of punts, Somerset fumbled at its own 25. Three plays later, the Tigers scored again.
Somerset ended the third quarter with a scoring drive. Gebheim scored on a seven-yard pass, making the score 35-20.
Somerset’s defensive front put up a good fight for much of the game. By the fourth quarter the Spartans were worn down. That freed Northwestern running back Tanner Kauffman to score on runs of 25 and 48 yards in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans finished the scoring with a 41-yard drive. Gebheim scored from two yards out with 2:50 left in the game to make the final score 49-28.
Somerset ran the ball for 165 yards in the game and passed for 89 more yards. Quarterback Kane Donnelly completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts.
“We have some good skills. We have to consistently get the ball in their hands,” Hutter said.
He credited Rojas for strong play on both sides of the ball, especially leading the Spartan defense. Hutter said Chase Webster performed well on both sides of the line for Somerset.
Hutter said the offense still needs to improve its pass protection and the team’s tackling needs to improve on defense.
In facing Baldwin-Woodville this Friday, the Spartans will need to be mentally sharp for an opponent who goes no-huddle on offense.
“If we’re going to make some noise in our league, it’s a game we need to get,” Hutter said.
