Caden McDonald

Caden McDonald. 

 Submitted

The Wisconsin Woodsmen are excited to announce the signing of Caden McDonald to a 2023-24 tender. 

The 6--foot tall, 180-pound forward from Somerset comes to the Woodsmen following his youth hockey career culminating in a successful season with the Soo Indians U18 AAA program.  McDonald was second on his team in points with nine goals and 19 assists in 45 games played last season. He has also spent time in the North American 3 Hockey League with the Sheridan Hawks during the 2021-22 season.

“Caden has already proven he can contribute at the junior level and after a year of AAA to develop his skills and physically mature I believe he is going to have a big season with our program,” Jon Vallaincourt, head coach and general manager of the Wisconsin Woodsmen, said. 

The Wisconsin Woodsmen will play in the 2023-24 Central Division of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) out of Tomah, WI.  The North American 3 Hockey League is the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior league and serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the North American 3 Hockey League is to provide a structured developmental environment for student athletes who are reaching their potential and have aspirations of playing in the North American Hockey League, United States Hockey League, National Collegiate Athletic Association and/or the American Collegiate Hockey Association. 

Through the North American Hockey League’s vast resources for development and exposure, the creation of the North American 3 Hockey League provides another worthy path for players to grow, on and off the ice, while being showcased in front of the entire junior, college and professional scouting community. It also allows the North American Hockey League and the North American 3 Hockey League to work with USA Hockey's youth affiliates regarding junior-youth conflicts of same-age players. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you