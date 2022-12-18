The Somerset girls basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 44-39 victory over Baldwin-Woodville Saturday afternoon at home to move into a second place tie with the Blackhawks in the Middle Border Conference standings.
The game was the only one of the week for the Spartans after last Tuesday’s scheduled game at Barron was postponed due to the weather. It was their fourth straight win and pushed them to 5-2 overall, 2-1 in the MBC and tied with Baldwin-Woodville for second place behind 3-0 Prescott.
The Spartans jumped out to an 11-2 lead and led 20-14 at the break. A Lucy Nichols 3-pointer pushed it to 25-18 with 13:30 remaining and a Julia Rybacki layup from Heather Gaikowski made it a nine-point game, 36-27, midway through the second half.
The Somerset lead was still nine, 40-31, after another Rybacki basket with 3:29 remaining before the Blackhawks pulled to within three, 42-39, with 50 seconds left. But that’s as close as Baldwin-Woodville could get as Rybacki scored the last four Spartan points to make the final 44-39.
Rybacki led Somerset with 20 points and Nichols scored 10 while Gaikowski finished with seven points and Claire Anderson had three.
The Spartans will visit Ellsworth (5-2, 1-1) this Tuesday and will travel to Elk Mound (8-0) for a nonconference game Thursday for their final game of this calendar year. They’ll return to action Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home against Hudson.
