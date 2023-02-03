Wyatt Connors’ goal with 50 seconds remaining in the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and gave the Somerset boys hockey team a 3-2 victory over Middle Border Conference leader Baldwin-Woodville Thursday night in Baldwin.
Somerset took a 2-0 lead into the third period on a pair of goals by Michael Shannon– at the 11:22 mark of the first period and the 6:04 mark of the second. The Blackhawks answered with a pair of goals less than two minutes apart with under four minutes remaining, before Connors netted the game-winner with 50 seconds left.
Spartan goalie Carson Belisle finished with 22 saves as Somerset outshot Baldwin-Woodville 25-24.
The loss was just the second of the season in conference play for the Blackhawks and left them 7-2 in MBC play, 12-8 overall, while Somerset improved to 5-4 in the MBC, 9-11 overall.
The Spartans return to action Friday night at home against Amery (5-2, 14-4).
