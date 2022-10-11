Somerset native Jenny “Jen” Hansen is one of the most accomplished collegiate gymnasts in NCAA history.
This weekend, she will be honored at the University of Kentucky as one of the top 50 female athletes in school history, in a celebration of the 50 years since the start of Title IX.
In her four-year career from 1993-1996, Hansen won a record eight NCAA national titles, earned 13 All-American honors and set a league record of nine Southeastern Conference championships. Hansen still holds every individual record in Kentucky history, including a 39.875 all-around, and is the first UK gymnast to have her jersey retired. She was the first NCAA gymnast to win three all-around gymnastics national titles and was named the SEC Athlete of the Year in 1995.
The top 50 female athletes at Kentucky were divided into groups of 10 and those groups will be honored in different months. Hansen is part of the group being recognized in October. Her group will be recognized on Friday at the Big Blue Madness, which is the kickoff celebration for the Wildcat men’s and women’s basketball seasons. This event will be held at historic Rupp Arena. The 10 women will also be recognized during Saturday’s University of Kentucky football game.
Hansen is now a business owner while remaining involved in the television series “American Ninja Warrior.” Hansen suffered a torn ACL in her knee in 2019. Until that point, she and her husband, Michael Hecht, had been in charge of setting up the course for each show. She returned to the show this year in a new role, in the grip department. Now, instead of designing the whole course, they design the structures for lighting and the cameras.
The job at American Ninja Warrior was an offshoot of Hansen’s career as a stuntwoman. She also worked as a performer at DisneyLand and continues to be a gymnastics instructor.
After she hurt her knee, she used her down time to return to school. She studied Muscle Activation Techniques. That led her to open her business, Muscle Endeavors, in Golden, Colorado, where she now lives.
Hansen is the daughter of Charlie and Gladys Hansen of Somerset. She is a 1992 graduate of Somerset High School.
