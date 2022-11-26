Michael Shannon

Somerset’s Michael Shannon (23) shoots the puck over Antigo goalie Nolan Bunnell for the only goal of the game in the Spartans’ 1-0 victory over the Red Robins Friday, Nov. 25, in Somerset. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

Michael Shannon’s goal with just under three minutes remaining in the first period was all the Somerset hockey team would need, or get, in a 1-0 victory over Antigo on the first day of the Spartans’ Thanksgiving Weekend Tournament Friday afternoon.

Somerset vs. Antigo (13 photos)

1 of 13

The Spartans outshot the Red Robins 40-13 but Shannon’s was the only one that found the back of the net, with assists from Ben Myers and Brock Sawicki, at the 13:44 mark of the opening period.

Freshman goalie Carson Belisle stopped all 13 shots he faced to record his second shutout of the season as the Spartans improved to 2-0. They will face Eau Claire North in the championship game of the tournament Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

