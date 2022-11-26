Michael Shannon’s goal with just under three minutes remaining in the first period was all the Somerset hockey team would need, or get, in a 1-0 victory over Antigo on the first day of the Spartans’ Thanksgiving Weekend Tournament Friday afternoon.
The Spartans outshot the Red Robins 40-13 but Shannon’s was the only one that found the back of the net, with assists from Ben Myers and Brock Sawicki, at the 13:44 mark of the opening period.
Freshman goalie Carson Belisle stopped all 13 shots he faced to record his second shutout of the season as the Spartans improved to 2-0. They will face Eau Claire North in the championship game of the tournament Saturday at 3:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.