The ability to respond to what the opponent did during the game was huge for the Somerset football team Friday night.
Prescott tied the game with four minutes left before Somerset responded with a 73-yard drive that produced the winning touchdown, giving Somerset its first Middle Border Conference win of the season, 16-8. Somerset and Prescott are now among the four teams in the middle of the MBC standings with 1-1 records.
The Spartans face a key MBC game this Friday when they host Ellsworth. Ellsworth is 2-0 in conference games thus far, after advancing to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game a year ago.
Friday’s game at Prescott was a challenge for the Spartans, facing a team that runs similar systems. Prescott is coached by Somerset graduate Jordan Hansen, who is a disciple of the systems used by long-time Somerset coach Bruce Larson. Somerset coach Joe Hutter, who stepped in as Somerset’s head coach after Larson’s death in February, said Larson and Hansen traveled to Ferris State University to learn the offense that both teams now run. Prescott also uses the flex defense that Somerset utilized until two years ago.
That familiarity caused both offenses to struggle moving the ball for much of the game. Somerset was also without starting running back Caymen Gebheim, who was dealing with a hand injury that limited him to playing defense only.
The first quarter of Friday’s game was scoreless. Somerset broke the tie with just under five minutes left in the half. Sophomore receiver Jack Krier was lined up in the left slot and ran a fly pattern and quarterback Kane Donnelly put the pass right in Krier's hands and he raced for a 77-yard touchdown.
That was the only score until the final four minutes of the game. Prescott was able to get its passing game working and the Cards drove 64 yards, tying the score on a one-yard run with 3:50 left in the game.
Somerset responded by driving 73 yards for the winning touchdown. A 15-yard run by senior Andy Rojas on the jet sweep moved the ball into Prescott territory. Donnelly then found receiver Sawyer Fox for a 40-yard pass that took the ball inside the Prescott 10. The Spartans then called the jet sweep again, with Rojas sweeping right to the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown with 2:50 left in the game.
Prescott had one more chance with the ball. That chance ended on an interception by Krier. That play ended with the rare move of Rojas tackling his teammate at midfield, understanding that possession of the ball was far more important than field position.
Coach Hutter said Rojas and Tyler Hutter played extremely well on both sides of the ball. Another Spartan senior who stood out was senior defensive end Gabe Allen, who had three quarterback sacks.
“Gabe does a really nice job at defensive end, that’s where he fits best. He enjoys the pass rush,” Coach Hutter said.
Donnelly led the Spartans with 80 yards rushing. Fox and Eli Gingras combined for 70 yards rushing, filling in Gebheim’s role. Donnelly completed four of his eight pass attempts, covering 135 yards.
Hutter said that coming off the loss to Baldwin-Woodville, he wanted the team to focus on playing with energy, but also making smart decisions. He said the Spartans did that well in the second half, not getting on the roller coaster of emotions after Prescott scored to tie the game.
