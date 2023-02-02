Somerset senior Heather Gaikowski became just the sixth Spartan girl to score 1,000 career points when she scored off a rebound early in the Spartans’ 38-37 loss at Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday night.
Gaikowski finished with 10 points in the loss, which dropped the Spartans to 6-3 in the Middle Border Conference and 14-5 overall.
Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said Gaikowski has been a key presence on varsity roster since her freshman season.
“She transformed from a complimentary option off of the bench to the foundation of what we strive to accomplish offensively and defensively,” he said. “Her consistency, leadership, and the example she sets daily through her actions are just as important to the success of our team as her ability to put the ball in the bucket.”
Gaikowski now has 1,008 career points and will look to add to that total when the Spartans visit St. Croix Central (1-8, 7-12) Thursday night.
