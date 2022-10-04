Somerset junior Ava Pesha fired an 83 at the WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Hidden Greens North Golf Club, in Solon Springs Monday to tie for third place and earn an individual qualifying spot to next week’s state tournament in Madison.
Pesha tied Prescott’s Gabbi Matzek to earn the second of three individual qualifying spots, 10 strokes behind individual champion Ava Salay of Prescott. The Cardinals took the team title with a score of 331 and advanced as a team along with Altoona/Regis, who was second with 368.
Belle Kongshaug of Colfax/Elk Mound finished second with an 80 while Alyson Reier of Hayward took sixth with an 86 to earn the other two individual qualifying spots.
This will be the second straight state tournament for Pesha, who placed sixth at last year’s Division 2 state tournament with a two-day total of 168 (84-84).
St. Croix Central finished fifth in the 8-team sectional field with a total score of 401 while Somerset was sixth with 422.
St. Croix Central coach Logan Kimberl said Hidden Greens lived up to its name, with plenty of blind tee shots and tight fairways.
“It's a beautiful course, especially this time of year with the leaves changing color,” he said. “But you have to value control over distance on most holes.”
Lucy Mansell and Breanna Popenhagen both shot 99 to lead the Panthers and Izzy Sabelko scored 101 while Addison Kofal rounded out the team total with 102 and Claire Pommier finished with 103.
For Popenhagen, it was her first sub-100 score of the season and the second in the last three rounds for Mansell. The Panthers’ team score of 401 was their second-lowest 18-hole total of the season.
Mandy Baillargeon shot a 96 for Somerset and Avery Hoff had a 115 while Tannah Meyer finished with 128.
Pesha will compete at her second straight Division 2 state golf tournament Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-1, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
