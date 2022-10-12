Somerset junior Ava Pesha followed up her first round score of 77 with a 90 in Tuesday’s second round to finish seventh at the two-day WIAA Division 2 Girls State Golf Tournament at University Ridge in Madison.
It’s the second straight top ten finish at state for Pesha, who finished sixth last year.
Pesha’s first round score of 77 had her tied for third place heading into Tuesday’s second round, where she shot a 90 to finish with a two day total of 167, 23-over par.
Senior Ava Salay of Prescott earned individual medalist honors for the second straight season after finishing as runner up in 2019. She finished 5-over-par with a score of 149.
Prescott won the Division 2 team title for the third year in a row. They outlasted The Prairie School in a playoff after the two teams played to a tie with a four-player score of 684 in regulation play. The Cardinals edged the Hawks 18-20 on the playoff hole.
Maddie Reiter of Prescott shot the eighth hole-in-one in state tournament history, finding the cup on her tee shot on the par-3 8th hole.
In Division 1 play, New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer finished in a four-way tie for 22nd place with a two-day total of 162 (83-79), and Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus tied for 33rd place at 170 (83-87), while River Falls’ Mahlia McCane finished in a three-way tie for 43rd place with 174 (91-83).
Ritzer and Grothaus began Tuesday’s second round tied for 30th place while McCane was in 51st.
Junior Izzi Stricker of Waunakee was the individual medalist in Division 1, firing a 1-under-par 143 for the 36-hole tournament, while Westosha Central won the Division 1 team championship for the second consecutive season with a four-player score of 626.
