Somerset junior Ava Pesha shot a 77 in Monday’s first round of the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Golf Tournament to sit in a tie for third place, five strokes behind leader Belle Kongshaug of Colfax/Elk Mound.
Prescott’s Ava Salay is in second place, three strokes behind with a 75.
In the Division 1 competition, New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer and Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus are tied for 30th place with scores of 83, while River Falls Mahlia McCane is 51st with 91.
The two-day state tournament concludes with second round play Tuesday.
