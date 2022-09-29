Somerset junior Ava Pesha edged Prescott’s Ava Salay by one stroke to win the individual title at the Division 2 girls golf regional hosted by Baldwin-Woodville at Pheasant Hills in Hammond Wednesday.
Pesha fired a two over-par 74 to earn medalist honors and lead the Spartans to a third place team score of 412, two strokes ahead of St. Croix Central. Prescott claimed the team title with 330 and Altoona/Regis was second with 368. The top four teams advance to the Division 2 sectional Monday, Oct. 3, at Hidden Greens North Golf Club in Solon Springs.
Mandy Baillargeon shot a 103, Avery Hoff scored 115 and Addison McGeehan had a 120 to round out Somerset’s team score while Tannah Meyer came in with 134.
St. Croix Central was led by Addison Kofal with a 102. Claire Pommier finished at 103, Lucy Mansell had a 104, and Izzy Sabelko shot 105 while Breanna Popenhagen finished at 107.
The top two teams, and the top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams at Monday’s sectional in Solon Springs will qualify for the WIAA Girls Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10-11, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
