The Somerset football team scored on its first possession after hitting a 77-yard pass play on its first play from scrimmage in Friday’s home game against Ellsworth.
The Spartans then intercepted a pass on Ellsworth’s first play from scrimmage. From there, the game went steadily downhill for the Spartans. Ellsworth came back with 46 straight points to beat Somerset, 46-6.
Ellsworth took over sole ownership of the MIddle Border Conference lead with this win and with Baldwin-Woodville upending Rice Lake in overtime on Friday.
Ellsworth reached the WIAA Division 4 state championship game last year and the Panthers are ranked fifth in the state in Division 4 this season.
“They are what they’ve been the last two years, physical and aggressive,” Somerset coach Joe Hutter said of Ellsworth.
The Spartans opened the game trying to test Ellsworth’s defense. On the first play from scrimmage, Somerset sophomore quarterback Kane Donnelly launched a bomb. Sophomore receiver Dylan Leccia came up with the catch, with the play taking the ball to the Ellsworth 3-yard line. It took the Spartans four tries, but Donnelly scored from a yard out on fourth down to give Somerset a 6-0 lead.
Ellsworth tried to pass on its first offensive play of the game. Somerset defensive back Jack Krier intercepted the pass over the middle, giving Somerset the ball at Ellsworth’s 42. The Spartans couldn’t move the ball and turned it back over to Ellsworth.
Ellsworth quickly attacked. Mixing the running of Bo Hines and Jurell Gooden, the Panthers earned the tying score minutes later. Ellsworth added two touchdowns in the second quarter to build the lead to 20-6 by halftime.
Somerset hurt itself with three turnovers in the game, two via interceptions and one on a fumble that set up a second quarter Ellsworth score. Hutter said the Spartans have committed at least two turnovers in each of their games, a pattern he said the team must reverse.
One of the keys for the game was the battle between the offensive and defensive lines. This was an area where Ellsworth stood out throughout the game.
“They came off the ball with more intensity than our kids did,” Hutter said.
Somerset finished the game with 118 yards rushing and 84 yards passing. Donnelly led the Spartans with 72 yards rushing on 17 carries. Ellsworth rushed for 232 yards and passed for another 143 yards.
The Spartans will be in action at St. Croix Central this Friday. Somerset has four games remaining and Hutter said the Spartans need to win three of them to guarantee themselves a spot in the WIAA tournament field.
“It’s how you respond to a letdown,” Hutter said about Somerset’s approach to Friday’s game at Central. “We need to focus on us. We need to prepare better to get better every week.”
