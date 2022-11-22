Somerset got a shorthanded goal from Michael Shannon and a power play goal from Jon Brown, and freshman goalie Carson Belisle stopped all 26 shots he faced, in a 2-0 win over Menomonie in the season opener for both teams Monday night in Menomonie.
Shannon’s goal came at the 3:28 mark of the second period with the Spartans down a skater following a tripping penalty. Wyatt Connors earned an assist on the play.
Brown gave the Spartans a 2-0 lead with his power play goal midway through the third period with Shannon and Connors assisting.
The Spartans outshot the Mustangs 34-26 while going 1-for-6 on the power play. They held Menomonie scoreless on the penalty kill while tallying a goal of their own.
The Spartans return to action at their home tournament Friday at 4:15 p.m. against Antigo. Depending on the outcome they will play either Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells or Eau Claire North Saturday at either 11 a.m. or 3:15 p.m.
