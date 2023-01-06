The Somerset boys hockey team broke open a close game with three goals in the third period to defeat Hayward, 5-1, Thursday night in Hayward. Two of the Spartans’ third period goals came in the final five minutes.
Somerset took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on a goal by Ben Myers, assisted by Marshall Haukom, before a penalty-riddled second period that resulted in each team scoring on a power play.
The Hurricanes tied it up with their second power play opportunity of the period at the 11:13 mark before the Spartans got a power play goal from Brock Sawicki with assists from Wyatt Connors and Malachy Driscoll with 27 seconds left in the period to regain the lead.
The two teams combined for eight penalties in the period– four on each side.
Phillip Williams extended the Spartan lead to 3-1 with an unassisted goal 2:27 into the third and the score remained that way until Sawicki netted his second goal of the game with 4:53 remaining with assists from Connors and Myers.
Michael Shannon made the final 5-1 with an assist from Driscoll with 1:23 remaining.
Somerset, now 6-4 overall, 2-1 in the Middle Border Conference, will host MBC leader Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday, Jan. 10 and will host former MBC rival New Richmond Thursday night, Jan. 12 before another nonconference home game against Onalaska Friday night, Jan. 13.
