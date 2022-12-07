After four straight nonconference wins to open the season, the Somerset hockey team opened Middle Border Conference play with a 4-1 loss to Regis/Altoona/McDonnell (RAM) at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire Tuesday night.
RAM scored two first period power play goals and led 3-0 before Somerset scored its lone goal off the stick of Brock Sawicki on a power play at the 10:35 mark of the second period. Michael Shannon picked up an assist on the play.
RAM scored the only goal of the third period on another power play to make the final 4-1.
Somerset outshot RAM 44-27 but RAM converted on three of its five power play opportunities while Somerset was 1-for-5. Spartan goalie Carson Belisle finished with 23 saves.
The Spartans have a week off before returning to MBC play against the Northwest Icemen (Barron/Cumberland co-op) Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Somerset.
