The Somerset football team looked to be in good shape, leading 52-20 in the third quarter of Friday’s home game against Amery.
Then disaster struck. The Spartans made several critical mistakes and Amery turned unstoppable. The Warriors rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat Somerset, 62-58. This goes down as one of the highest scoring games in Middle Border Conference history.
The final result left the Spartans stunned. They play at Osceola this Friday. A win is a necessity if the Spartans hope to get into the WIAA playoffs. The WIAA will announce this year’s playoff field the following morning.
Somerset opened the game playing exceptionally well, led by senior Andy Rojas and sophomore Kane Donnelly. Rojas scored four touchdowns for the Spartans. The Somerset coaches have been adding a new wrinkle to the offense each week. This week, that wrinkle was using Rojas as a running back at times. He also continued to be used as a receiver where he finished with four catches for 93 yards and three scores.
Donnelly’s passing was a key weapon in the strong start as he completed nine of his 10 passes in the first half. He finished the game with 12 completions on 17 attempts for 206 yards.
Rojas’ status was a turning point for the Spartans. He left the game due to an injury in the third quarter and the Spartans were never the same.
“Andy’s not being on the field mattered,” said Somerset coach Joe Hutter. “Andy’s a leader.”
After Somerset took the 52-20 lead with 5:32 left in the third period, things quickly began to unravel for the Spartans. Amery scored twice in the next two minutes, making the score 52-34.
The Spartans momentarily regrouped. Behind the running of junior Caymen Gebheim the Spartans drove 65 yards, with Donnelly scoring on a short run on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
Amery answered immediately. Amery’s Koy Hopke was unstoppable in the second half and he broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run.
Somerset was plagued by egregious special teams mistakes, with Amery recovering an onside kick that led to one touchdown. Somerset also allowed a successful fake punt, a punt to be blocked and numerous long kickoff and punt returns by the Warriors. Hutter said the Somerset coaches will be looking at plans and personnel in ways to shore up the shoddy special teams play.
Amery’s next possession resulted in a 37-yard scoring pass. Somerset’s next chance ended in the blocked punt, leaving Amery five yards to get to the end zone, which happened in one play.
Amery had all the momentum now. Somerset tried running a pitch on its next possession and it was fumbled with Amery recovering 14 yards from the Somerset goal line. Hopke scored with 2:40 left in regulation, giving Amery the 62-58 lead. Somerset’s final possession ended in an interception.
Hutter said everything needs to be reassessed after a loss of this magnitude. He pointed to the Somerset run defense as a major problem, with Amery gaining 369 yards on the game, most of them by Hopke.
“The snowball got rolling and we couldn’t do anything to stop it,” Hutter said of the Spartans’ collapse.”Give Amery credit. They stuck to their plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.