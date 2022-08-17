The season-opening game for the Somerset football team will be played as a tribute to former Somerset coach Bruce Larson. Larson died of a heart attack on Feb. 27. He was 58 years old.
The season opener will be played this Thursday, Aug. 18, with long-time non-conference nemesis Bloomer as the opponent. There will be a pre-game ceremony at 6:45 p.m. to honor Coach Larson. Players from the three Somerset state championship teams will be honored at halftime. All former Somerset players will be invited onto the field for the National Anthem. There will be a football alumni gathering at the Somerset American Legion following the game.
Larson will be inducted posthumously into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame on April 1, 2023 in Madison. Larson coached the Spartans to state championships in 2002, 2012 and 2014 and the Spartans appeared in three more state finals games under Larson’s leadership.
Joe Hutter, the long-time defensive coordinator under Larson, has stepped up to take on the varsity head coaching role. He said the only other change in the coaching staff is Ben Kieckhoefer has moved up to become the offensive coordinator.
The Spartans scrimmaged at Rice Lake on Saturday and Hutter said he was pleased with what he saw.
“As a staff, we were glad with how they played physically and aggressively,” he said.
The Spartans did suffer some significant losses due to graduation, led by quarterback Rory Hoff and all-state punter and lead running back Jack Casey. They do return a number of players with starting experience.
That starts with senior Andy Rojas, who will be in his third year as a starting slotback and safety. Junior Caymen Gebheim, fresh off competing at the WIAA state track meet, returns as a sidecar and outside linebacker. Junior Nick Tollackson returns as an outside linebacker and wide receiver.
Other players returning with starting experience are based mainly in the line. They include Chase Webster, Will McGurran, Jordan Walters, Tyler Hutter and Gabe Allen.
“Our older kids are mainly returning up front,” Coach Hutter said. “Our strengths are, we’re leaning on the guys who are returning up front. We need to run the ball and that starts with those guys.”
Stepping into the quarterback role will be sophomore Kane Donnelly, who saw significant varsity action last year in football, basketball and baseball.
There are healthy numbers out for the team, with 62 players on the roster, led by 11 seniors. Hutter said he expects Rice Lake and Ellsworth, which both advanced to WIAA state championship games last fall, to be the teams to beat in the Middle Border Conference this season. He said the Spartans are in the mix with the other six teams in battling for playoff spots.
Hutter said the players have dealt as well as possible with the adversity they faced in the off-season and are looking to build this season’s team into a successful group.
“We’ve already dealt with challenges nobody else will ever see. The kids are doing a great job supporting each other,” Hutter said, adding the coaching staff and community have also been incredibly supportive for the players as they’ve gone through the grieving process.
Spartans 2022 schedule
Aug. 18 Bloomer H
Aug. 26 Northwestern A
Sept. 2 Baldwin-Woodville H
Sept. 9 Prescott A
Sept. 16 Ellsworth H
Sept. 23 St. Croix Central A
Sept. 30 Rice Lake H
Oct. 7 Amery H
Oct. 14 Osceola A
All games at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.