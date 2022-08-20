There were those in Somerset who believed Thursday’s lightning and thunder was former coach Bruce Larson announcing from the heavens that football games were meant to be played on Friday nights, as he firmly believed.
So the game scheduled for Thursday was postponed for 24 hours. The celebration of Coach Larson’s life continued in the high school gym Thursday night, with more than 100 Spartan alumni showing up to celebrate his memory and the fact that he will be enshrined into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Fast forward to Friday. The Spartans carried over their readiness for the game against Bloomer to earn a 34-6 win. The Spartans resume their schedule this Friday with a non-conference game at Northwestern.
The 34 points looks impressive, but it was the Somerset defense that set the tone for the game. Bloomer clearly wanted to run the ball, but the Spartan defense shut down every running avenue the Blackhawks tried. That put Bloomer in passing situations, where the Somerset pass rush feasted, especially early in the game. Led by Nick Tollakson, Cayman Gebheim and Will McGurran, the Somerset defense registered sacks or hurries on nearly every Bloomer pass attempt.
Somerset’s first two touchdowns of the game came via the pass. Spartan coach Joe Hutter, who earned the victory in his first game as Somerset’s head coach, said the Somerset game plan was to establish the running game. He said Bloomer was playing a 3-4 defense and was dropping its safeties close to the line. That meant the middle of the field was open and the cornerbacks had no help in coverage.
Somerset’s first score came six minutes into the game. Sophomore quarterback Kane Donnelly, in his first varsity game time on offense, lofted a bomb to Tollakson. The pass hit Tollakson in stride as he raced down the right sideline and he was free for a 68-yard touchdown.
The Spartans increased the lead to 14-0 on a fourth down pass early in the second quarter. This time, Donnelly found Dylan Leccia open behind his defender down the right sideline, resulting in a 42-yard touchdown pass.
The effectiveness of Somerset’s offense line showed on the next score. Running back Caymen Gebheim blasted through a big hole created by the right side of the line, getting free for a 39-yard touchdown. That extended the lead to 20-0 with a minute remaining in the first half.
The second half started with Somerset facing some adversity after the Spartans failed to cover the kickoff to start the half. Bloomer drove inside the Somerset five-yard line, before senior Andy Rojas forced a fumble and recovered at the Spartan three. Unfortunately, Somerset fumbled the ball back three plays later and Bloomer scored on the first play following the fumble recovery.
Somerset put the game away with two scores in the fourth quarter. The first was on a 10-yard connection from Donnelly to Rojas. The second came on a Donnelly eight-yard keeper.
Hutter said the sophomore quarterback handled the pressures of his first start quite well.
“He made some nice throws. As the game went on, you could see he got more confidence,” Hutter said.
The Spartans had excellent offensive balance, with 159 yards through the air and 242 on the ground. Gebheim led the ground attack with 92 yards on 12 carries. Donnelly gained 84 yards on 16 attempts.
Hutter said one of Larson’s coaching mantras was that team’s make their largest improvements between the first and second games of the season. He said the Spartans will need to do that to compete with Northwestern, the defending Heart O’North Conference champion.
“Northwestern has a great program and they’re really solid,” Hutter said. “They come off the ball hard and they’re physical.”
