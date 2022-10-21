Senior fullback A.J. Holmgren strapped his team to his back and carried the St. Croix Central football team to a 20-0 win over Wisconsin Dells in the opening round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs on Friday.
Central is the sixth seed and knocked off the third seed in the region with Friday’s win. The Panthers will aim for another upset at 7 p.m. next Friday when they play at Ellsworth, the second seed, in the second round of regional action. Ellsworth obliterated seventh-seeded Mauston, 60-19, on Friday night.
Friday’s game at Wisconsin Dells was scoreless at halftime. Central was missing leading rusher Sam Fischer, which put more of the offensive focus on Holmgren. Holmgren set up Central’s first touchdown with a 59-yard run that carried the ball to the Dells 17. Two plays later, Central quarterback Caden Wester faked a handoff to Holmgren and cut around left end for a 12-yard touchdown with 3:03 left in the third quarter.
The score remained 7-0 until late in the fourth quarter. Central came up with a huge defensive stand, then drove deep into Dells territory. Holmgren did the bulk of the ball moving in this drive, carrying the ball on the first 10 plays. The teams then exchanged turnovers. Central fumbled the ball away at the Dells three, but moments later Kyle Trainor intercepted a Dells pass and returned it to the Dells 13. The touchdown came when Wester took another option left, this time pitching to halfback Eli Ponath for the five-yard touchdown with 2:16 left in the game.
Holmgren finished the night with 34 carries for 217 yards. He also was a key in Central’s defensive plans, covering the field sideline to sideline to stop the Dells running attack.
Central finished the game with 282 yards rushing. Central coach John Tackmann said he hopes Fischer will be ready to return to the lineup for Friday’s game at Ellsworth.
Central’s defense delivered the final points in the shutout when defensive back Simon Herink picked off a Dells pass at the sideline and returned it 32 yards for the score that bumped the final total to 20-0.
It was fitting that the secondary delivered those points because Central’s defensive backs did a tremendous job in shutting down the Dells passing attack. When the Dells drove deep into Central territory in the third quarter, Central defensive back Mason Sullivan intercepted a pass at the Central goal line to end the best threat Dells could muster all night. The Dells team was the champion of the South Central Conference with a 7-0 record.
Tackmann said Dells receivers were not prepared for the style of defending done by the Panther secondary.
“Our defensive backs are good at physical man-to-man coverage,” Tackmann said. “In all phases, I thought our defensive backs played lights out.”
One of the toughest assignments for Central in this game was stopping Dells fullback John Scott, who came into the game with 1,319 yards rushing this season. Scott gashed the Panther defense at times, but Central always found a way to stop the Dells drive.
The Middle Border Conference went 4-0 in the opening round of the playoffs. In addition to the wins by Central and Ellsworth, Baldwin-Woodville upended Adams-Friendship, 48-36, and in Division 3, Rice Lake mauled Merrill, 60-6. Three of the MBC wins came against teams from the South Central Conference.
