Two major penalties late in the fourth quarter could have spelled disaster for the St. Croix Central football team.
Up stepped junior defensive end Brody Peissig. Peissig generated two quarterback sacks to stop Elk Mound’s final possession, locking up a 7-6 Panther victory.
Both teams scored their touchdowns in the first half. Central opened the game with the ball, but threw an interception that was returned to the Panthers’ 15-yard line. Three plays later, Elk Mound scored to take a 6-0 lead with 9:15 left in the opening quarter.
The Mounders styled their defense to take away Central’s outside running attack, so most of Central’s damage was done on runs between the tackles by halfback Sam Fischer and quarterback Caden Wester. They combined for 152 yards on the ground.
Late in the first quarter the Panthers marched to the Mounder 22 before being stopped on downs. The Panthers got the ball back in the opening moments of the second quarter and marched 62 yards for the score. Fischer scored on a two-yard blast with 8:09 left in the first half. The extra point kick by Max Waters put Central in front, 7-6.
The Panthers had another chance to score in the final seconds of the first half. A 32-yard pass from Wester to Mason Sullivan took the ball to the Elk Mound 4-yard line. This was the Panthers’ only completion of the night. With 10 seconds left in the half, the Panthers tried a 25-yard field goal, but the kick was off the mark.
Penalties and poor field position plagued the Panthers in the second half. Central coach John Tackmann said the team had nearly 100 yards in penalties, which was more than Elk Mound’s offense generated in the game. Elk Mound’s punter pinned the Panthers deep in their own territory several times in the second half.
The penalties made the final minutes much more nerve wracking for the Panthers than they needed to be. The Panthers pinned the Mounders at their own 10-yard line late in the game, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Panthers moved the ball to the Mounders’ 33. That’s when Peissig made his impact. On consecutive plays, he overpowered Elk Mound’s left tackle for sacks that cost the Mounders 14 and 10 yards. That forced the Mounders to punt on their final possession.
“He really came out of his shell,” Tackmann said of Peissig, a first-time starter. “He’s one of our strongest kids. He’s got all the intangibles.”
Tackmann said the main result from Friday was finishing with the win.
“The win column doesn’t say ugly, it doesn’t matter that we won ugly,” he said.
The Panthers and Rice Lake are the only Middle Border Conference teams to finish the non-conference schedule with 2-0 records. Central and Rice Lake will meet in Hammond this Friday to kick off the MBC season. This will be Rice Lake’s first game as a member of the MBC after moving from the Big Rivers Conference. Rice Lake scored wins over two BRC teams (Menomonie and Superior) in its non-conference games.
The last time Central and Rice Lake met was at the end of the 2020 season when Central scored a 21-14 victory.
