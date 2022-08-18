The 2021 season for the St. Croix Central football team was largely one of on-the-job learning.
Sure, they had all-state lineman Carson Hinzman, but at many of the positions the Panthers were quite young a year ago.
A great deal has changed since then. After being courted by many of the top college football programs in the nation, Hinzman elected to attend Ohio State University. And many of his younger teammates from 2021 benefitted from that experience and are ready for bigger roles with the 2022 Panthers.
Central coach John Tackmann is in his fourth year at the helm of the Panthers. He said the team has strong depth at the ball-handling positions. He said several younger candidates have stepped up to fill the Panthers’ needs in the line positions.
The Panthers don’t have a large senior class, with just seven seniors on the roster, but Tackmann said they have shown excellent leadership. One example is the initiative shown by senior A.J. Holmgren concerning workouts this summer. Due to his work schedule, Holmgren couldn’t lift at any of the times the program was set up for. He arranged with Tackmann to meet at the weight room at 4:45 a.m. each day so he could get in an hour of lifting before he went to his job.
“He led by example all summer,” Tackmann said. “The kids look to him. He’s hungry to get after it.”
Tackmann said other seniors who are stepping up as leaders include linemen Jake Berends and Aidan Schleuter and back Simon Herink.
Holmgren is the returning starter at fullback and mike linebacker. Junior Eli Ponath returns at halfback. Tackmann said the Panthers have exceltpinal depth at running back, with five backs who could see time in the varsity backfield.
Junior Caden Wester is ready to take over as the Panthers’ quarterback after starting the final three games of the 2021 season.
The Panthers start the season facing a new opponent, Spencer-Columbus Catholic, pitting two opponents who go by the SCC label. Spencer-Columbus has an excellent track record, qualifying for the WIAA playoffs the past eight seasons. Central has qualified in each of the past 14 seasons.
The second non-conference opponent for Central will be Elk Mound. The Panthers begin Middle Border Conference action on Friday, Sept. 2, when they host Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a new addition to the MBC, giving the conference two teams that qualified for the state championship games, along with Ellsworth. Tackmann said he thinks Central can compete for the MBC title, with Rice Lake, Ellsworth and Baldwin-Woodville also expected to be among the top contenders.
Central scrimmaged at Osceola last Friday. Tackmann said the team faced excellent competition, seeing many positives from the Panthers.
“Our team chemistry has been an awesome experience,” Tackmann said of the buildup toward the season.
Panthers 2022 schedule
Aug. 19 Spencer/Columbus Catholic H
Aug. 26 Elk Mound A
Sept. 2 Rice Lake H
Sept. 9 Osceola A
Sept. 16 Prescott H
Sept. 23 Somerset H
Sept. 30 Amery A
Oct. 7 Baldwin-Woodville H
Oct. 14 Ellsworth S
All games 7 p.m.
