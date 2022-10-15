Wisconsin Dells is the entertainment capital of Wisconsin and the St. Croix Central football team is hoping it will find The Dells entertaining on Friday.
Central is the sixth seed in the WIAA Division 4 playoff bracket, which was announced Saturday morning, with Dells being the third seed. The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of the game between Ellsworth and Mauston.
Central is quite familiar with Ellsworth, having lost at Ellsworth 32-14 on Friday. Ellsworth earned the Middle Border Conference championship with a 7-0 record. Central finished at 4-3 in the MBC this season, good for fourth place in the conference standings.
Ellsworth took a quick lead on Central in Friday’s game, driving 69 yards on its first possession with Bo Hines scoring from one yard out with 6:28 left in the first quarter.
Ellsworth’s defense delivered the next touchdown. Ellsworth linebacker Tyler Boley read that Central was running a slant pass pattern. He cut in front of Central’s receiver, returning the interception 16 yards for the score that put Ellsworth ahead 12-0 with 1:41 left in the opening quarter.
Central coach John Tackmann said that interception critically damaged Central’s plans for the game by making the lead more difficult to overcome.
Both teams drove deep into the other team’s territory in the second quarter, but both were stopped inside the opposition’s 10-yard line. The first half ended 12-0.
Ellsworth advanced its lead to 18-0 in the third quarter on a 15-yard run by Hines. Ellsworth extended its lead to 26-0 early in the fourth quarter.
This is when Central’s offense began to open up. The Panthers drove 72 yards on their next possession. A 20-yard catch by Kyle Trainor moved the ball deep in Ellsworth territory, setting up an eight-yard off-tackle touchdown run by halfback Eli Ponath.
Ellsworth immediately answered back with a long touchdown pass. Central then went on a frantic drive in the final minute of the game. Mason Sullivan caught a 38-yard pass from Caden Wester to move the ball into Ellsworth territory. Sullivan and Wester connected again on the final play of the game for a 38-yard touchdown.
Tackmann said he thought Central’s offense moved the ball, but couldn’t punch the ball into the end zone on several good chances in the first three quarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.