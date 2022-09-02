St. Croix Central’s girls had four of the top ten finishers on their way to winning the team title while the Panther boys took third at the 9-team St. Croix Central Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 1, in Hammond.
Sophomore Adeline Sawnson, sophomore Abby Lamers and senior Kaitlyn Carlson all placed in the top five to lead the Panther girls to a first place score of 40. New Richmond was second with 54 and Prescott took third with 99 while Somerset was fifth with 145.
The boys’ race was much tighter with just nine points separating the top three teams. Altoona finished first with 76 points and Glenwood City was second with 80 while St. Croix Central placed third with 85. New Richmond finished sixth with 127 and Somerset was ninth with 246.
Swanson finished third in the girls’ race with a time of 21 minutes, 43.9 seconds while Lamers was fourth in 22:04.9 and Carlson was fifth in 22:12.7. Junior Ellie Smith added a tenth place time of 23:56.2 while sophomore Emmie Collins finished 18th in 24:35.3 to round out the Panther scoring.
New Richmond sophomore Marah Benedict finished second overall, just under seven seconds behind winner Greta Peters of Altoona, with a time of 20:24.0. Senior teammate Anna Fitzgerald was sixth in 22:19.7 while junior Katelynn Doehrmann was ninth in 23:37.2 to give the Tigers three of the top ten times in the race. Sophomore Reese Nichols finished 13th in 24:01.9 and freshman Lily Gess was 24th in 25:21.6 to round out the Tigers’ top five.
Sophomore Ella Olson led the Somerset girls with a 21st place time of 25:06.7 while freshman Hailee Patrick was 23rd in 25:18.2. Senior Mia Olson added a 28th place time of 25:50.1 and freshman Grace Kumlin was 33rd in 25:53.5 while freshman Grace LaBossiere was 40th in 26:31.4.
On the boys’ side, New Richmond sophomore Konrad Knutson and St. Croix Central senior Brian Woehrle both finished in the top ten, with Knutson taking seventh place with a time of 18:22.8 and Wohrle eighth in 18:28.3.
The Panthers received a boost from senior Chayton Gottfredsen with an 11th place time of 19:05.9 and junior Adam Madlung with a 15th place time of 19:18.1. Sophomore Maverick Kostrzak finished 24th in 19:58.9 and freshman Braiden Rasmussen was 27th in 20:07.5 to round out the Panthers’ team score.
Sophomore Hayden Balduc was the second Tiger finisher in 28th place overall in 20:08.8 while junior Mason Hughes was right behind in 29th place in 20:15.2 and freshman Jackson Hughes was 30th in 20:17.7. Sophomore Chance Perry contributed a 33rd place time of 20:27.1
Somerset’s top finisher was senior Ethan Osborn in 39th place with a time of 20:41.1. Senior Kohen Bonnell finished 42nd in 20:53.0 and senior Jaiden Kohler was 50th in 21:37.1 while senior Connor Grahovac finished 57th in 23:14.1 and senior Jacob Hall was 58th in 23:15.3.
St. Croix Central and Somerset will compete next at the Somerset Invitational this Thursday, Sept. 8, with the boys race beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the girls at 5:15 p.m. at Somerset High School. New Richmond’s next meet is Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Menomonie Relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.