With seven pitchers returning, plus the starting outfield and catcher, the St. Croix Central baseball team has a strong foundation for the 2023 season.
That begins with the returning battery. The 1-2 pitching punch of junior Eli Ponath and sophomore Eli Babler, along with junior catcher Owen Talladge, means the Panthers should be competitive in every game.
Ponath blossomed into one of the premier starting pitchers in the Middle Border Conference last season. He finished 3-2 with a 2.53 ERA while pitching 39 innings in conference games. Ponath was also a solid contributor on offense, batting .340 and leading the Panthers with 20 RBI, 13 of them in conference games.
Babler was one of three freshmen to earn all-conference honors in 2022. He won four games in MBC play, all in relief, finishing with a 2.84 ERA. He struck out 32 while walking 11 batters.
While Ponath and Babler are both left-handed, Central coach Brad Sauve said they have vastly different pitching styles. Sauve said Ponath is more of a “crafty” pitcher, while Babler can rely more on velocity as the centerpiece of his pitching arsenal.
Talladge won the catching job last season and he fits in ideally to the Panthers’ defensive style. Sauve described him as “a good receiver who knows the game well.”
Sauve said all three are students of the game, who watch professional games and then ask him strategy behind coaching decisions.
All three starting outfielders return in seniors Simon Herink and Mark Albright and junior Mason Sullivan. Sullivan was the glue for the outfield last season. He showed exceptional range to make several difficult catches in centerfield. A left-handed hitter, Sullivan batted .455 in conference games. Sauve said Herink is so versatile that he could also end up starting at any infield position, based on the needs of the team.
The Panthers have three seniors among their 26 players this season. The third senior is Kyle Trainor, who returns at third base. This season he could end up at third or shortstop. He also figures into the pitching, as either the third starter or the closer. Noah Nusbaum returns to the team after missing last season with an injury. He is competing for the third starter and closer roles and also figures into the infield mix.
Other candidates for infield openings include junior Caden Wester and sophomore Brett Nelson.
The Panthers were scheduled to start their season at home on Friday, March 31, but that game has been canceled. Fans attending games at Central will see a newly rebuilt field. Sauve said a field expert was brought in and the field was completely redone. There is a new irrigation system in the field and a species of grass was added to the existing grass. New dirt was brought in for the infield. All this was done in hopes of better drainage.
The non-conference schedule for the Panthers has been beefed up. That includes playing in a tournament at Adams-Friendship, where they will face Racine Horlick, a top-flight program from the southeastern corner of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.