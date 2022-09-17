With big plays supplied by the offense and a shutdown defense, the St. Croix Central football team improved to 4-1 for the season with a 38-3 win over Prescott Friday night.
The win moves Central into a tie for second place in the Middle Border Conference standings. The Panthers, Rice Lake and Baldwin-Woodville are all 2-1. Ellsworth stands atop the standings at 3-0.
Prescott scored first in Friday’s game, hitting a 22-yard field goal. The Panthers answered with two long plays that generated the game’s first touchdown. Sophomore Noah Nusbaum started at quarterback after Caden Wester was injured late in the previous game against Osceola. Nusbaum scored the opening touchdown on a 44-yard run.
Central coach John Tackmann said Wester stayed involved, supporting Nusbaum and being involved in some of the offensive play calls with things he noticed from the sideline.
The Panthers locked up the game with two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half. The first came on a 53-yard run by tailback Sam Fischer. Fischer then supplied one of the game’s key defensive plays, intercepting a pass and returning it to the Central 43. Fischer said he was reading the eyes of the Prescott quarterback on the play, making his break to cut in front of the receiver as the ball was thrown.
Central moved the ball down the field quickly, based on its best pass play of the game. Mason Sullivan made a difficult over-the-shoulder catch on a pass from Nusbaum. The play covered 54 yards and set up Fischer’s four-yard touchdown that upped Central’s lead to 21-3.
Central scored once in the third quarter. A 53-yard run by Fischer set up the score by fullback A.J. Holmgren.
Fischer had to be helped off the field after that long run. He said he suffered cramps in both legs as he was tackled at the end of that run. Fischer finished the game with 147 yards on 16 carries. The Panthers switched from the pistol formation two weeks ago to having the quarterback under center. Fischer said he prefers this formation because it puts him closer to the line. When the Panthers are in the I-formation, Holmgren serves as a lead blocker from his fullback position.
Fischer said his goal for the season is “to try to be one of the best running backs in the conference.”
The Panthers scored once in the fourth quarter when reserve quarterback Owen Herink bolted through a hole for a 32-yard touchdown run.
Nusbaum rushed for 124 yards in Friday’s game. Nusbaum’s move to quarterback caused a domino effect of lineup changes. He had been starting at tight end, so defensive end Rhett Schweitzer added the tight end role. Nusbaum was the Panthers’ junior varsity quarterback last year, so he has experience at the position. Devin Wasley was also out with an injury, so Herink was moved into his outside linebacker role.
The Panthers will play at home again this Friday, when they host Somerset.
