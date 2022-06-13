The growth shown by the St. Croix Central baseball team this spring was reflected in the all-Middle Border Conference balloting. The team’s success resulted in the Panthers earning four places on the all-conference team.
Sophomore Eli Ponath was Central’s only player who earned first team all-conference honors. Senior Jack Sundeen was voted onto the second team. Sophomore Mason Sullivan and freshman Eli Babler were adorned with honorable mention honors.
Ponath blossomed into one of the premier starting pitchers in the conference this season. He finished 3-2 and a 2.53 ERA, pitching 39 innings in conference games. Ponath was also a solid contributor on offense, batting .340 and leading the Panthers with 20 RBI, 13 of them in conference games.
Sundeen’s progress was critical in the Panthers’ success on offense and defense. Sundeen started the season slowly, but when he caught fire, he had few peers. He batted .381 with 22 stolen bases this season. He also walked 13 times.
“Defensively, he really came on as a shortstop. He just flourished there,” said Central coach Brad Sauve.
If Sundeen was the key to Central’s infield defense, Sullivan was that for the outfield defense. He showed exceptional range to make several difficult catches in centerfield. A left-handed hitter, Sullivan batted .455 in conference games.
“He’s just scratching the surface of his abilities,” Sauve said.
Babler was one of three freshmen to earn all-conference honors. He won four games in conference play, all in relief, finishing with a 2.84 ERA. He struck out 32 while walking 11 batters.
“There’s a lot of potential there,” Sauve said.
Two Spartans honored
The Spartans had two players receive All-MBC Honorable Mention– senior Jack Casey and freshman Kane Donnelly. Casey was Somerset’s primary pitcher while Donnelly stepped up to the varsity and took over as the team’s shortstop.
Casey was a four-year starter for the Spartans. He batted .295 this season with 12 RBI in conference play. Donnelly finished the season at .310 with 13 RBI in conference games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.