The rivalry between the St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville football teams resulted in an incredible game Friday night that stretched to overtime before Central quarterback Caden Wester hit Sam Fischer with a 22-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 27-24 victory.
The win propelled Central into a tie for second place in the Middle Border Conference with a 4-2 record. The fourth conference win also secures a place in the WIAA state playoffs for the Panthers, who are 6-2 overall.
Central finishes its regular season schedule next Friday with a game at MBC champion Ellsworth.
The Panthers showed their resiliency after being kept off the scoreboard through much of the first half. B-W took a 13-0 lead with 39 seconds left in the half on the second touchdown catch of the half by Justin Fritts.
Central scored on its first play after the kickoff. Wester delivered a deep pass to Kyle Trainor, who had gotten behind the B-W coverage. The pass hit Trainor in stride and he carried it for a 75-yard touchdown, making the score 13-7.
Central coach John Tackmann said Trainor’s score was huge for the Panthers, not only in terms of momentum, but also in how the coaches could make play calls in the second half.
Another big play in the final seconds of the half came on the extra point attempt on the Blackhawks’ second touchdown. Central senior A.J. Holmgren broke through the B-W line to block the extra point kick attempt.
The third quarter was scoreless, with Central pinned deep in its own territory when several B-W punts were downed near the Panther goal line. Late in the third quarter the Panthers went on a 90-yard drive that gave them the lead. A 50-yard pass from Wester to Mason Sullivan covered much of that ground, with the running of Holmgren, Wester and Sam Fischer also serving as key ingredients. The go-ahead touchdown came with 11:15 left in regulation when Holmgren burrowed through a crack in the B-W defense and carried tacklers to the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown run. The kick by Max Waters put Central ahead, 14-13.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, Central downed a punt at the B-W 33. The Hawks couldn’t move the ball, attempting a fourth down conversion deep in their territory. Central defensive end Brady Peissig turned the corner and sacked the B-W quarterback, giving the Panthers the ball at the B-W 23 with 6:02 left in regulation.
After two runs by Holmgren, the Panthers ran a pitch to Fischer, who took the ball around left end for the touchdown. With 3:50 remaining, the Panthers led 21-13.
B-W took the ensuing kickoff and drove 67 yards, scoring the tying touchdown and conversion with 1:05 left in regulation.
The Blackhawks got the ball first in the overtime. Peissig produced a sack on third down, forcing the Hawks to kick a field goal, which was good from 37 yards out.
The Panthers then got their turn, moving the ball three yards on their first three plays. Tackmann said that during a timeout, he asked what play the players were comfortable using. Wester told him a wheel route to his right. That’s what Fischer ran and Wester’s pass found him at the B-W 5, with Fisher carrying a tackler to the goal line for the touchdown.
A wave of players and fans swarmed the field to congratulate Fischer and the Panthers. The Panthers were adorned in pink and black uniforms for “Coaches Versus Cancer” night. Tackmann said the team raised nearly $3,000, which will be put toward cancer research.
Tackmann said the Panthers showed their ability to deal with difficult situations in this game.
“In big games you’ve got to rally through (your opponent’s) big plays,” he said.
Tackmann said B-W is so talented offensively that the Panthers split into two units of defense to prepare for the game. He had the front seven concentrate on how to stop the Hawks’ running game and had the deep backs work all week on how to shut down the quality B-W receivers.
This Friday’s game carries huge ramifications for the Panthers. A win over a conference champion could earn them a home game in the opening round of the playoffs while a loss would likely put them on the road against one of the higher seeded teams.
