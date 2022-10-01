There wasn’t any question whether the St. Croix Central football team would score points in Friday’s game at Amery.
The question was whether Central could stop Amery’s power running game, built around state champion wrestler Koy Hopke. Amery made a few dents in the Panther defense in the first half, but five touchdowns from Central tailback Sam Fischer led the Panthers to a 42-12 win over the Warriors.
With the win the Panthers improve to 3-2 in the Middle Border Conference standings, which ties them for third place with Rice Lake. The Panthers face a daunting schedule in their final two weeks of regular season play, with the two teams ahead of them in the standings on their schedule. The Panthers will host rival Baldwin-Woodville this Friday, Oct. 7. They finish the regular season with a game at MBC leading Ellsworth on Oct. 14.
Hopke came into Friday’s game as the MBC’s leading rusher. Amery flexed its muscle on its first possession, driving 66 yards for the game’s first score. Hopke did the honors, barging through the line for a one-yard score with 5:25 left in the opening quarter.
Central answered right back, scoring three minutes later. The Panthers used a mix of Fischer, fullback A.J. Holmgren and quarterback Caden Wester to drive 65 yards. Fischer finished the drive with a four-yard run off tackle.
An Amery fumble on the Warriors first play meant Central only had to drive 39 yards for the go-ahead score. A pass interference penalty and a catch by Mason Sullivan took the ball to the Amery 4-yard line. Fischer scored on an exact replica of the first touchdown. He followed lead blocks from Holmgren and halfback Eli Ponath out of the wishbone formation in running off tackle behind the left side of Central’s line.
In the final minutes of the first half, Amery drove 50 yards to tie the score at 14-14. Hopke finished the drive with a three-yard score.
It took the Panthers just 18 seconds to regain the lead, starting with a kickoff return to the Central 43. On the first play, Wester threw to Fischer, who was running a wheel route out of the backfield. Fischer made a finger-tip catch and dashed down the field for a 57-yard touchdown.
Amery threatened in the final minute, but Nolan Merth intercepted the Hail Mary pass launched to the end zone. It was Merth’s fourth interception of the season.
Central coach John Tackmann said the play of the Central defensive backs was a key ingredient in this game. They took away any Amery passing options and they helped in the run defense. Tackmann said safety Simon Herink was a key part of the run defense.
“He’s a smart kid and he’s one of the best tacklers in the league,” Tackmann said.
Central’s first drive of the second half was stopped inside the Amery 5-yard line, but it led to great field position the next time the Panthers got the ball. On the first play of that possession, Fischer scored on a 41-yard run where he ran around right end, cut back completely across the field, to score in the left corner of the end zone.
Amery’s offense was now being limited to a series of three-and-outs by the Central defense. Holmgren was chewing up yardage between the tackles, which set up the next Panther touchdown. Fischer took a toss left, with Holmgren as his lead blocker, and Fischer danced to the left corner of the end zone from seven yards out for his fifth touchdown of the game.
The Panther defense came up with another stop in the final minutes. That set up the Panthers’ final score, which came when Holmgren bolted through a hole for a 44-yard touchdown.
Tackmann said the 42 points was impressive, but he said the defense’s work on Friday was significant.
“Koy Hopke is one of the best athletes in the nation, with what he’s accomplished in wrestling,” Tackmann said.
Offensively, Tackmann said the focus of the week was “four seconds.” He said the blockers were constantly reminded to maintain their blocks for at least four seconds. He said the linemen spent the week fixing mistakes and reevaluating their performance after the previous week’s loss to Somerset.
“They blocked well against a big defensive line,” Tackmann said.
The Panthers now face Baldwin-Woodville, which is coming off a 49-0 shellacking of Prescott. Tackmann said this will be the last regular season home game for the Panther seniors, so the game will carry a great deal of meaning for the team.
