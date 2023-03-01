St. Croix Central ran away from Ellsworth in the second half to post a 70-38 victory, and Somerset approached the century mark in a 95-52 win over Amery in WIAA boys basketball regional quarterfinal action Tuesday night.
Sixth-seeded St. Croix Central closed the first half with an 8-0 run to open up a 32-23 lead, before outscoring No. 11 Ellsworth 38-15 in the second half to advance to the regional final at third-seeded Maple Northwestern Friday night.
No. 7 seed Somerset threw up 52 points in the first half of its 95-52 win over No. 10 Amery and will face second-seeded Prescott in a regional final Friday in Prescott.
Caden Wester led St. Croix Central in its win over Ellsworth with 13 points while Owen Talledge had 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Mason Sullivan contributed nine points and seven rebounds while blocking two shots, and Simon Herink had nine points and four steals, while Nolan Merth finished with eight points.
In Somerset, the Spartans raced out to a 52-27 halftime lead and never looked back in a 95-52 victory over Amery.
Kane Donnelly posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Dylan Leccia was just one rebound short of a double-double with a team-high 19 points and nine boards. Thomas Waskul scored 15 points, and Caeden Kreibich had eight points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Jameson Wink, Gabe Allen and Jordan Walters contributed eight points each.
The winner of Friday night’s game between sixth-seeded St. Croix Central and third-seeded Northwestern will advance to the sectional semifinal against either No. 2 Prescott and No. 7 Somerset Saturday night at the home of the higher seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.