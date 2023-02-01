It took a little longer than they would have liked, but the St. Croix Valley Fusion clinched the Big Rivers Conference championship outright with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Eau Claire Area Stars Tuesday night in Eau Claire.
Kendall Sundby’s shorthanded goal, her third goal of the game, 22 seconds into overtime gave the Fusion the win after Alexis Ralston scored the only goal of the third period to tie the score.
The victory gives the Fusion a BRC record of 6-1 with one conference game remaining. Hudson closed out its BRC schedule Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory over the Western Wisconsin Stars to finish 5-3 in conference play.
St. Croix Valley and Eau Claire Area were tied 2-2 at the end of one with Sundby and Morgan Kivel accounting for the Fusion goals.
Eau Claire scored twice in a 35 second span midway through the second period to give the Stars a 4-2 lead before Sundby made it a one-goal game with 27 seconds remaining in the period.
Ralston’s goal 3:47 into the third period tied the score and the Fusion were whistled for a holding penalty with six seconds left in regulation, but Sundby’s unassisted goal 22 seconds into overtime gave the Fusion the win.
St. Croix Valley outshot Eau Claire 41-12.
The Fusion, now 11-10 overall, will travel to West Salem to play the Coulee Region Cyclones Thursday night and finish their conference schedule Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Menomonie against the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers before wrapping up the regular season against the sixth-ranked Warbirds (Fond du Lac co-op) Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in Baldwin.
(0) comments
