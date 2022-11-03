In a rematch of last year’s Division 1 state title game, Marquette University School scored four second half goals to defeat Hudson 4-0 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal Thursday night in Milwaukee.
Marquette entered the game as the top seed in the Division 1 state tournament with a record of 14-7-2 and was ranked No. 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll while Hudson, the No. 4 seed, was ranked No. 9 with a record of 16-3-2.
It’s the third straight season Marquette has beaten Hudson in the Division 1 state tournament, including last year’s 1-0 win in the state title game.
After a scoreless first half, Marquette banked a shot off the post in the 44th minute for the first goal of the game and added three goals in the last 20 minutes to post the 4-0 win. Marquette ended up outshooting Hudson 17-4.
Darren Chukel had two of Hudson’s shots while Owen Wasmund and Harry Ross had one each. Raider goalkeeper Toby Schneider finished with seven saves.
