Fourth-seeded Somerset kept top-seed Brodhead off the scoreboard in five of Brodhead’s six innings at the plate, but the Cardinals scored all the runs they needed in that one inning to defeat the Spartans, 5-0, in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal Friday morning at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
Only two of Brodhead’s runs were earned as they used three singles, two Spartan errors and a wild pitch to score five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Somerset, meanwhile, had just one hit in the game– a one-out single by Victoria Gomez in the top of the sixth. Somerset still had runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings– including the top of the first when Mandy Baillargeon walked and took second on a passed ball but was left stranded.
Lauren Hauger reached on an error in the second and courtesy runner Hannah Heintz stole second but was left stranded, and Baillargeon and Gomez both walked in the third but couldn’t get any further. Somerset struck out 13 times.
Spartan pitcher Hayley Settem went the distance in the circle, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Somerset’s season ends with a record of 11-13 while Brohdead improved to 26-2 and will play Mayville in the Division 3 state championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. Mayville defeated Mishicot 6-1 in Friday’s other semifinal.
